Astronomy

Sturgeon Blue Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of August’s full moon

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
Skygazers got a special treat over the weekend as the sturgeon moon – August’s full moon – glowed overhead. It also was considered a seasonal blue moon, according to NASA.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #sturgeonmoon and #bluemoon. Here are some of our favorites:

1. New York City

Photo by @garyhershorn, Instagram

2. Phoenix

Photo by @mirceagoia, Instagram

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Photo by @raleighskyline, Instagram

4. Austin, Texas

Photo by @rudyramirezphotos, Instagram

5. Seattle

Photo by @timdurkan, Instagram

6. Italy

Photo by @fleamartano, Instagram

7. San Pedro, California

Photo by @the_bluecloud, Instagram

8. Ireland

Photo by @roman1e2f5p8s, Instagram

9. Los Angeles

Photo by @tom_ivicevic, Instagram

10. Port Washington, Wisconsin

Photo by @katezander84, Instagram

©2021 Cox Media Group

