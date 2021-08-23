Cancel
Cooler than average temperatures this week

KREM2
Sunny weather will be with us for the start of the week.  Temperatures will still be about 10 degrees below normal, but that means comfortable highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another area of low pressure dives into the region from Southern British Columbia today, but that should only bring spotty showers from North Central Washington into the Northern Idaho Panhandle.  It will otherwise for the rest of us bring a reinforcing shot of cool air, giving us a taste of fall with early morning temperatures in the mid 40s Monday and Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Dry weather is expected for the upcoming week.  There may be a few more clouds on Wednesday, but otherwise look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will max out at around 80 degrees this week.  Average highs this time of year range from 81-83 degrees.

-KREM 2 Meteorologist Michelle Boss

