The New Upscale- Part 1

CHARLOTTE – As we continue to delve into what is new and the latest, there is an unprecedented trend, based on new demand. People started demanding a renewed effort to cleanliness, safety, and comfort as they returned to travel, probably starting in the Spring of 2021. Suppliers had prepared for this during the long stand down of 2020 to 2021. Healthy suppliers used the time to listen to the faithful clients and begin to provide amenities that would make them feel more comfortable when travel did return.