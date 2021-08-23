Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 23:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet will expire at Midnight MDT tonight. The Flood Watch is expiring. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0