Join the City of Edina’s Police and Fire departments to help save lives as the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive returns in August. The competition for units of blood, which pits the City’s public safety departments against other cities in the Twin Cities metro that are also hosting blood drives, will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., inside the Council Chambers. All blood types are needed, especially O negative (O-) and O positive (O+). Additionally, double red cell donations are available at the blood drive for individuals with types O+, O-, A negative or B negative. To schedule a donation, visit bit.ly/BadgesBD2021 and enter Sponsor Code 0111.