Human Rights & Relations Commission Meeting

 4 days ago

The Human Rights & Relations Commission holds their regular monthly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month. People may attend in person or watch it streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/EdinaTV. People also can listen in via telephone; see the meeting agenda for the phone number and access code.

Comments / 0

