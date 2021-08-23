Cancel
MedicaMetrix Announces Executive Team In Advance Of International Expansion

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicaMetrix, Inc., a leader in developing and marketing innovative medical devices and healthcare solutions, has experienced rapid growth in multiple product lines from prostate health management to catheter and IV securement devices. In order to support the current growth and impending international expansion, the company has established an Executive Leadership structure in recent months.

MedicaMetrix Executive Leadership mixes business and medical expertise preparing for international launch of products.

Vyda Bielkus is spearheading MedicaMetrix's Strategy and Business Development efforts with her 20+ years' experience scaling startups from idea stage through scale up to growth stage companies. With a wide range of experience across healthcare, technology, and wellness industry verticals, she brings extensive strategic growth, product management and business development expertise. Vyda holds a MBA with an additional Healthcare Certificate from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.

Paul Edwards has expanded his role to Executive Vice President, Capital Markets, and CFO of MedicaMetrix. Prior to MedicaMetrix, Mr. Edwards served as a partner at Capri Capital Partners, the $3.6 Billion real estate asset management firm, where he oversaw the firm's investment and marketing activities, in addition to spearheading initiatives in Africa, India and the Middle East. Mr. Edwards is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Africa, and a member of the Global Management Board.

Mary Kilwien brings her expertise as Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Investor Relations. In her role, Mary is responsible for establishing partnerships globally with healthcare and research institutions, associations, and industry leaders. Mary co-founded and served as Chief Marketing Officer for the London-based Smalls and Walker, an innovative natural cosmetics company. She developed and nurtured a niche brand, managed channels, established strategic partnerships, introduced the first line of cruelty-free aromatherapy products, and created a private label sold exclusively through Nordstrom. Early on in her career, Mary marketed technology-based communication systems to Fortune 500 companies. Mary brings a wide network of not-for-profit institutions, funds, and family offices.

"MedicaMetrix is on the cusp of international expansion of multiple medical products, brands and technologies," Satish Vankayalapati, Chairman and Founder of MedicaMetrix stated. "We feel that the establishment of an experienced and effective Executive Leadership team is essential in allowing us to change how the world approaches, diagnoses and treats prostate health."

The company continues its aggressive growth in domestic and international environments under the ongoing leadership of Mr. Vankayalapati, Robert J Rudelius: President & CEO, Christopher Lafarge: Chief Operating Officer, and Peter Madras M.D. : Chief Medical Officer, among others.

About MedicaMetrixMedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.

We are leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and imaging / biopsies. The ProstaMetrix system is a minimally invasive medical device designed to accurately measure the volume of the prostate gland early in the diagnostic process. ProstaMetrix helps physicians assess a patient's prostate status to better plan and monitor diagnostic procedures, treatments, drug therapies, and guide recommendations for active surveillance versus prostate biopsies.

MedicaMetrix is planning to acquire and develop other new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging our planned production facilities in the U.S. and India.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicametrix-announces-executive-team-in-advance-of-international-expansion-301360293.html

SOURCE MedicaMetrix, Inc.

