Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong Job Market Continues Strong Growth, Exceeding Pre-COVID Levels

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a volatile year of events, Hong Kong shows sustained trends for growth. Links' Hong Kong Job Index (JOB:IN) demonstrates increasing business confidence in the local market, recording continuous increases in job vacancies through most of H1 2021.

For the first time since launch, the Links' Job index shows sustained signs of growth and recovery in the Hong Kong market. Links International introduced Links Job Index at the break of 2020. It provides data-based analysis of the Hong Kong job market based on numbers and response rates in respect of a 'basket' of common commercial job types in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Businesses Rebuilding Operations & Gaining Confidence

According to the Links Job Index, businesses have been showing stable signs of recovery since the beginning of 2021. The number of job postings in July rose close to 70% since January 2021 with H1 demonstrating a steady 11.5% average monthly increase.

Links Hong Kong Job Posting Index

The reported number of job postings coincides with the drop in Hong Kong's unemployment rate which decreased from the 16-year high of 7.2% in February this year to the current 5.5%. Business confidence rose to levels only seen since the third quarter of 2018 according to Census & Statistics Department. Hong Kong's real GDP also saw a notable 7.5% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 and a 7.8% increase for H1.

Driving Forces of Sustained Growth in Hong Kong

Hong Kong looks to have found its rhythm in stabilising the epidemic situation. This has largely facilitated the economic recovery in Hong Kong, one that has been in the works throughout the year of 2020.

The Hong Kong Government has also played a key role in rebuilding the economy, especially with the launch of the Consumption Voucher Scheme. The scheme will help stimulate consumer sentiment and lend support to consumption-related sectors, which are currently one of the most affected with unemployment rates at 9.4%. Links International saw the demand for sales professionals spike in May and June, growing 11% and 8% respectively as businesses prepared for the spending boost.

Despite Hong Kong's steady growth, industries have been recovering at different rates. Tourism, for example, continues to remain at a standstill due to international restrictions and quarantines. Certain other sectors are also seeing slower recoveries.

Recovery Fuels Shifting Demands for Various Job Functions

Links Job Index documents a reshuffle in the demand for different professions. Client-side and administrative roles have seen the greatest bounce back since the drop in 2020, seeing over 20% growth at the start of the year. This is not unexpected as both functions were heavily affected by the hardened travel restrictions and social distancing regulations.

Meanwhile, demand for IT talent continues to stand strong. The break of 2020 had many businesses scrambling to arm their operation, fuelling many digital transformations. Businesses showed an unwavering hunger throughout 2020, as IT jobs increased 6% while total job postings dropped 7.5% for the year. Businesses continue to exhibit a need for tech talent in 2021 as job postings have increased 40% since the start of the year.

Hong Kong's economy will largely be affected by the global development of the pandemic. However, as Hong Kong's vaccination rates increase with support from corporations and as more effective schemes are introduced to stimulate the economy, businesses are expected to grow. The Links Job Index is updated each quarter. Subscribe to Links International Job Index releases to stay in on the latest market developments.

Links International's Hong Kong Job Index (JOB:IN) can be viewed online here.

About Links International

Links International is an award-winning industry leader in innovative recruitment and human resources outsourcing in Asia. Links was established in 1999 and has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Macau, Zhuhai, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and Australia.

Website: www.linksinternational.comLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/links-recruitment-limited Facebook: www.facebook.com/hongkonglinks/Twitter: www.twitter.com/Links_Asia

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hong-kong-job-market-continues-strong-growth-exceeding-pre-covid-levels-301360273.html

SOURCE Links International

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#H1#The Hong Kong Government#Links International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Related
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

The U.S. Only Holds 12% of Global Chip Manufacturing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Taiwan is home to most of the world’s semiconductor companies,...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Slowing Industrial Profit Growth Bolsters Policy Support Hopes

BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, adding to growing evidence of a loss of momentum in the world's second-biggest economy and bolstering the case for maintaining policy support https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-policy-idUSKBN2F013X for a while longer. Elevated raw material prices and supply chain constraints...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

China EV Stocks In Focus As Broadcom Earnings, Jobs Report Due: Investing Action Plan

Here's your Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. China EV stocks will be in focus as Li Auto reports Q2 earnings and August sales, with monthly tallies from rivals Nio and Xpeng also due. Chip giant Broadcom also reports earnings, while several key economic indicators are coming, capped by the monthly jobs report.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Posted by
The Independent

Air arrivals down 87% on pre-Covid levels

Air travel to the UK continues to be severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.Just 1.4 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data.That was up 14% on the figure of 1.3 million in July 2020, but 87% lower than the 11.2 million arrivals during the same month in 2019.Some 54% of arrivals last month were British nationals.The total number of arrivals between April 2020 and July 2021 was 90% lower than pre-pandemic levels.The travel sector has been badly hit by the fall in demand, with thousands of jobs lost.It has urged...
Economymarketpulse.com

Aussie dips despite strong CAPEX

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Thursday. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7259, down 0.23% on the day. Australia Private Capital Expenditure came in at 4.4%, in the second quarter, which was a solid performance. The reading breezed past the consensus of 2.5% but eased compared to the Q1 gain of 6.0%. However, the positive data failed to cheer investors, as jitters over Covid concerns are weighing on the Australian currency on Thursday. This has snapped a three-day uptrend for the Aussie, as market sentiment has weakened.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Pressure vessel Market Technological Advancement and Future Growth Projections by 2028

Pressure vessel Market for alternative fuels is expected to reach at $8,529 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. The CNG type-I was the highest revenue contributor to the global pressure vessel market for alternative fuels in 2016. Asia-Pacific accounted for the lead position in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the study period.
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Lackluster around mid 0.7200s on downbeat Aussie data, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD remains range bound in a choppy range after two-day uptrend to weekly top. Australia’s Construction Work Done drops below 2.5% forecast to 0.8% in Q2. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-Jackson Hole Symposium caution, mixed covid updates and a light calendar. US Durable Goods Orders, qualitative factors may entertain traders...
BusinessTechCrunch

Ai Palette raises $4.4M to help companies react faster to consumer trends

The round also included participation from returning backers food tech venture firm AgFunder and Decacorn Capital, and new investor Anthill Ventures. It brings Ai Palette’s total raised to $5.5 million, including a seed round announced in 2019. Ai Palette is based in Singapore, with an engineering hub in Bangalore. Its...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Cell Harvesting Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Strategy Analysis, Product Portfolio, Key Players -PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US)

The Cell Harvesting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Recent research from Decisive Markets Insights looks at the forecast period, 2020-2027, for the global market. Global Cell Harvesting Market value amounted to USD XX only in the study but is predicted to reach USD XX by 2027 with an annual average of XX% over the forecast period. With this report, you will receive a comprehensive overview of the market, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and challenges, along with the key factors that may influence the market outcome, within your targeting period.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Commercial Cooking Equipment, with the Market to Reach $22.7 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Commercial Cooking Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
dallassun.com

Smart industry expo signals China's wider reform

CHONGQING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021 commenced Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality amid strict epidemic control measures. The expo is the fourth edition since its inauguration in 2018. As the global spread of...
Business101 WIXX

Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said. The jewel of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through 2023...

Comments / 0

Community Policy