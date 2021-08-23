Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Independence Fund CEO Writes Letter On Why Americans Should Care About Afghanistan

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund, released the following letter on why Americans should care about our Afghan SIVs and their safe evacuation from Afghanistan. Sarah is the wife and VA-designated Caregiver to her husband, SGT Mike Verardo, USA (Ret). He is here because of the help of his Afghan interpreter during his 2010-11 deployment to Afghanistan with the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, where he was catastrophically wounded.

In the letter, Sarah wrote, "On April 24, 2010, my husband, SGT Mike Verardo, was catastrophically wounded at the hands of the Taliban while serving in Afghanistan. His brothers-in-arms died there, giving their last full measure of devotion. He left pieces of himself there, both literally and figuratively. If it weren't for Mike's brave Afghan interpreter who served with the men of the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment in Afghanistan, we wouldn't have my husband and the father of our three beautiful daughters today."

Read the full letter below.

Why Americans Should Care About AfghanistanBy Sarah Verardo

It's 4 a.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina, and 12:30 p.m. in Kabul, Afghanistan. After 72-hours of communication between several Veterans Service Organizations and members of Congress, Afghan families that supported our brave men and women in the U.S. military were safely relocated from Afghanistan and out of harm's way from the Taliban. But there are still tens of thousands of Afghans needing refuge.

So why should Americans care about Afghanistan?

As I watch the news out of Afghanistan, I can only reflect on what this means to Veterans and their families, Afghan interpreters and their families, and my very own family. Afghanistan is now under the control of the Taliban who provided aid and comfort to the terrorists who attacked our country on September 11, 2001, the reason my husband joined the U.S. Army. That same group changed my family, and many others, for a lifetime.

On April 24, 2010, my husband, SGT Mike Verardo, was catastrophically wounded at the hands of the Taliban while serving in Afghanistan. His brothers-in-arms died there, giving their last full measure of devotion. He left pieces of himself there, both literally and figuratively. If it weren't for Mike's brave Afghan interpreter who served with the men of the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment in Afghanistan, we wouldn't have my husband and the father of our three beautiful daughters today.

While my husband's life will be forever changed, undergoing over 120 surgeries since serving in Afghanistan, our daughters will always know what it means to love our country and the flag deeply - and that all who serve risk coming home under it. We'll always openly communicate with them about those who never made it home, the brothers-in-arms who served alongside their daddy, including the brave Afghan interpreters.

U.S. troops have mostly withdrawn from Afghanistan, but the brave Afghans who embedded with them were promised after good and faithful service to America, they'd receive Special Immigrant Visas to reside in the United States, in safety. The heroes who worked alongside my husband to keep terrorism off our shores, and help the Afghan people stand on their own, are now killed because they served their government at that time. Afghan national security supported American national security, and by compromising our promise, we compromise our international standing, and by that, our national security. I ask all Americans to stand with me to bring these interpreters to safety now.

We have hours - literally hours - if that, to secure evacuation for combat interpreters and their families.

And they are not alone. We need to also focus on at-risk Veterans in the U.S. who are looking at the mess that is Afghanistan today and remembering their fight and the fight of those interpreters. Furthermore, we need to assist the Caregivers and families of these Veterans in ensuring they have the tools and resources necessary to support their Veterans as they struggle here at home. We can save lives on two different continents if we get this right. If we don't, we're going to lose lives at home and abroad, both U.S. Veterans and fellow Afghan warriors.

The sacrifices these Afghan warriors made to keep America safe shouldn't be overlooked or taken for granted. How we honor today their sacrifices of yesterday will be analyzed intently by both our allies and potential adversaries tomorrow and for years to come. And that is why Americans should care about Afghanistan.

Swiftly evacuate our Afghan interpreters and their families now and bring our American civilians in Afghanistan home safely now. Every hour that goes by, we risk the loss of life.

Mr. President, the time is now.

Media Contacts: Lexie Rock, Communications Director l.rock@independencefund.org (980) 254-2295

Ashley Skinner, Communications Manager a.skinner@independencefund.org (704) 712-5380

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-independence-fund-ceo-writes-letter-on-why-americans-should-care-about-afghanistan-301360295.html

SOURCE The Independence Fund

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ceo#The Independence Fund Ceo#Americans#Afghans#The U S Army#Special Immigrant Visas#Caregivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Max Soviak, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was among the American service members killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 U.S. service members. Max, 22, was a native of Berlin Heights in Erie County, Ohio. His family released the following statement to FOX...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Psaki admits Biden is abandoning 'some' Americans to the mercy of terrorists

Less than 24 hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Americans stuck behind Taliban checkpoints in Afghanistan aren’t “stranded,” she admitted it will be impossible to get them all out of the country by the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline. President Joe Biden refuses to extend the evacuation...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy