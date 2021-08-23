Large Crowd Turns Out To Remember Sergeant Killed In Line Of Duty
Police officials from all over the Midwest came to Kalamazoo Sunday to Memorialize Sergeant Ryan Proxmire. Proxmire was shot and wounded last weekend while pursuing a suspect in eastern Kalamazoo County. He died the next day. Residents, parents and their children lined Stadium Drive, flew flags and solemnly watched as the hearse and hundreds of Police Cruisers, fire engines and buses slowly traveled down Stadium Drive to the public memorial at Miller Auditorium.www.wmuk.org
