Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season on Wednesday night. Much like the ones before, there was incredible crack of the bat. It's the exact sound you imagine hearing if you were listening to a game on the radio in the early 20th Century. And it seems like it happens every damn time this guy makes contact. It's like lightning hitting a tree in a forest and a few thousand people are there to see it fall in the bleachers a few seconds later.