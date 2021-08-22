Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized for COVID
CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Saturday (Aug. 21). Rev. Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.www.daytonatimes.com
