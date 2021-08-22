Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

American Johannes Veerman Wins Czech Masters

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjqX4_0bZtrXNa00
Johannes Veerman, shown at this year's Open Championship, won his first European Title at the 2021 Czech Masters.  USA Today

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Johannes Veerman closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Czech Masters on Sunday for his maiden European Tour title.

The American finished two strokes ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland and another American Sean Crocker for a 15-under total of 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Veerman’s previous best European Tour finish was third at the Irish Open earlier this season.

“It’s unbelievable. I mean, I played with two great players today, both of them played really well the whole entire way,” Veerman said. “At one point there were four of us all tied for the lead and I just stuck to my game. I can’t believe I won. I’ll wake up tomorrow and then I’ll really feel it.”

He recovered from a bogey on the 2nd with three birdies on the front nine after he started the round in the final group with former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Pulkkanen and was two strokes behind the leading Finn.

Veerman took a one-shot lead for the first time after opening the back nine with another birdie and added another pair on the 12th and 16th following a bogey on the 11th.

Pulkkanen built a four-shot lead early but dropped two shots with bogeys on the 8th and 10th. He regained his lead after a couple of birdies on the 15th and 16th but finished the round with a bogey and a double bogey on the final two holes for a 72 to tie for second at 13-under 275.

With his fourth straight birdie on the 12th, Crocker jumped into the lead before producing bogeys on the 14th and 15th for a round of 70.

Stenson hit the water on the 16th for a double bogey to card 71 and tie for fourth a shot back along with American Paul Peterson (70), who won the Czech Masters in 2016.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Peterson
Person
Henrik Stenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#American#Ap#European Tour#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Johannes Veerman: "I’m elated, it's amazing"

Johannes Veerman claimed his maiden European Tour title after coming out on top in a thrilling final round tussle with playing partners Tapio Pulkkanen and Henrik Stenson to win the 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters. Johannes Veerman, statements. "It feels amazing. I was asked if I could put it into...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Danny Willett: "Czech Masters, a great event"

Danny Willett, winner of the Masters Tournament in 2016, will be making his third appearance in the Czech Republic, having finished T13 and T18 in his last two starts in Prague. Danny Willett, statements. “I’m really looking forward to going back to the Czech Republic. The Czech Masters is a...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Do Ryder Cup Captains Get Paid?

The Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on 24 September at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, and ends on 26 September. Europe are the current holders of the match play event, after winning at Le Golf National in 2018, and head to Wisconsin hoping to repeat the same feat.
HockeySports Illustrated

World Championship Roundup: Canada, USA, Czechs Open With Wins

Don't mess around with the Pesky Finns. Once again, Finland proved to be an issue for Canada, leading for the first half of the game before Canada eventually escaped with a 4-3 win. Defenseman Nelli Laitinen scored the game's first goal at 2:25, beating Ann-Renee Desbiens with a blast to...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Czech Masters, a place for first time winners

In the six editions since the Czech Masters began in 2014, four players have earned their maiden European Tour titles in at Albatross Golf Resort. Thomas Pieters captured his first title in 2015 before the Belgian followed up with a second victory in Prague in 2019 to take his tally to four European Tour victories.
HockeyUSA Hockey

U.S. Opens Five Nations with 5-2 Win Over Czech Republic

U.S. continues play Thursday against Slovakia at 9:00 a.m. ET. “We had a good start to the game,” said Bob Mancini, head coach of the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team. “We sustained the pressure we needed to get a great start to the tournament and we’ll be ready for our game on Thursday.”
Golfkion546.com

Söderberg in lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Sebastian Söderberg has birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters. The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day. That included an eagle on No. 12 and seven birdies to equal the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort for a total of 10-under 134. Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place. Play had to be suspended in the afternoon after the course was flooded by heavy rain.
Golfkion546.com

Stenson, Antcliff lead after 1st round of Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Maverick Antcliff both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters. Stenson hit an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and added three birdies for a flawless round to impress Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who was playing alongside the Swede. Antcliff finished with six birdies and a bogey. Nine players are one shot back tied for third. They include Ryder Cup hopeful Danny Willett and 2016 Czech Masters champion Paul Peterson.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Mizuno extends sponsorship of Clutch Golf Tours

Following the recent announcement of its support of the ladies’ game at all levels with a new partnership with the LPGA, Mizuno has extended its partnership with Clutch Golf Tours for the 2021 season. Clutch Golf is a leading golf event provider in the UK, offering events from grassroots through...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

This is an ideal opportunity for the big lad from Hertfordshire Callum Shinkwin to open his 2021 account. His third to Calum Hill at the London Club followed a fourth at Celtic Manor and 16th at Fairmont St Andrews. He has a course top-ten to his name. Sam Horsfield 1pt...
Golfchatsports.com

Sebastian Soderberg leads Sean Crocker, Adrian Meronk at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Sebastian Söderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters on Friday. The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day — including an eagle on No. 12 and seven...

Comments / 0

Community Policy