Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia State Live

Analysis: Tate Reeves says his COVID-19 response not politically driven

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMr3H_0bZtpUnp00

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves stared into cameras during a news conference and said he is not advancing any political agenda in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as the state experiences a sharp rise in new cases and hospitalizations.

“There are those on the right who would like me to make masks and vaccines into a political battle,” Reeves said Thursday at the Sillers state office building. “There are those on the left, including most of the reporters in this room, who really want to make political hay and grow their Twitter platform because I will not issue mandate after mandate after mandate.

“Let me be clear,” he said. “I do not give a damn about any political agenda.”

Reeves was speaking to about a dozen reporters and photographers in the room, at least that many journalists on a video conference and an audience of thousands watching on a Facebook livestream.

The governor made his declaration about not promoting any political agenda only three weeks after he stood in front of a conservative audience at the Neshoba County Fair and used us-versus-them rhetoric to criticize the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for changing its guidance on masking.

Reeves spoke at the fair July 29, two days after the CDC reversed course and said that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks indoors — a decision announced as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus was spreading. Reeves called the CDC decision “foolish.”

“It reeks of political panic so as to appear they are in control,” Reeves said of the CDC during his speech to an outdoor audience, emphasizing “they.”

“It has nothing — let me say that again — it has nothing to do with rational science,” Reeves said. “In Mississippi, we believe in freedom.”

According to WJTV-TV, Reeves told reporters after his speech at the fair: “I don’t think you’re going to see any school district mandate masks in schools. I think if you start seeing them do that, the parents will erupt, and they should.”

That pushback against school mask mandates has happened since then, including at school board meetings in Tupelo and Rankin County.

Since late July, Mississippi has jumped to the top of a list that makes public health officials cringe. Last week, Mississippi passed Louisiana to become the state with the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracker.

Reeves has made clear, repeatedly, that he will not issue statewide mask mandates for schools. He said school districts can make their own decisions about setting mask mandates or requiring social distancing to try to mitigate the spread of the airborne virus.

“This pandemic — much of which is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, at this time — is before us,” Reeves said Thursday. “There will be plenty of time for politics, but this ain’t it. My objective is to give Mississippians the facts, give them and their local officials the tools they need to make good decisions and then trust them to love each other enough to do it.”

Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

Reeves said that as of Thursday, about 1.1 million of Mississippi’s nearly 3 million residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 41,000 vaccine doses were administered in Mississippi during the three days before the news conference, he said, and 71,135 doses were administered during the previous week. That was the highest total for any week since April and a 256% increase over Mississippi’s lowest week in early July.

The governor was vaccinated on camera early this year.

“Getting the vaccine is your choice. It is your decision,” Reeves said Thursday. “And as your governor, I will always defend your right to make that decision, and I will respect your decision.”

He said he hopes unvaccinated people will talk to their doctors and study statistics.

“I believe you as an individual Mississippian can be trusted to make good and responsible decisions,” Reeves said. “Good practices are a choice. Staying healthy is a choice. Keeping your neighbors and your coworkers healthy is a choice. Now, let’s all make the right choices.”

Emily Wagster Pettus has covered Mississippi government and politics since 1994.

Comments / 2

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
41K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Cdc#Covid 19#Public Health#Republican#Twitter#Facebook#Cdc#Wjtv Tv#Johns Hopkins University#Mississippians
Related
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

How would you grade Tate Reeves’ response to the COVID crisis in MS? Take our survey.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is ready to move past the COVID-19 pandemic and get on with life, he said Thursday while on a visit to the Coast. The governor, who has been largely silent since the delta variant began spreading across the state, unveiled his response to the fourth wave of COVID on social media this week, which included requesting help from frontline workers in the National Guard and from nearby states to help with the nursing shortage in Mississippi.
Public Healthwxxv25.com

Governor Reeves speaks on rising COVID-19 cases

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is speaking out following the continued rise in cases here in the state. On social media today, Reeves shared a graph from state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs which shows the percentages of both vaccinated and unvaccinated folks in terms of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. In...
Mississippi Statevicksburgnews.com

Governor Reeves announces State of Mississippi awards healthcare personnel contracts for COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is currently contracting with four vendors to provide medical personnel to 61 hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mississippi State Department of Health is coordinating with applicable licensing boards to vet the licenses of all healthcare workers who are contracted. Vendors are selected based on pricing and staffing availability. The state is currently contracting with the following vendors: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim. Additional vendors have been contacted to assist in medical staffing shortages.
Public HealthBiloxi Sun Herald

Who said it: Dobbs or Reeves? These are the most memorable quotes of COVID fourth wave

They’ve been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic in Mississippi. Their words have shaped executive orders, mask mandates and changed our daily lives. And as the coronavirus fourth wave rages in Mississippi, with hospitals overwhelmed and desperately needing staff and deaths spreading to younger age groups, all eyes are on Gov. Tate Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
EducationPosted by
Fox News

Cassidy disagrees with DeSantis on school mask mandate ban

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy disagrees with the move by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to sign an executive order a week and a half ago preventing school districts in his state from mandating that students and school employees wear masks. "I do disagree with governor DeSantis. The local officials...
Educationwkyufm.org

As Delta Variant Spreads, Republicans Criticize Beshear’s School Mask Mandate

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s school mask mandate as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and kids are returning to school. Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in Kentucky public schools. Republican...
WAPT

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Governor says his priority is to keep kids in school

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he’s doing what’s necessary to keep children in Mississippi schools as the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout the state. "My priority this year on schools is simple: do whatever it takes to stay in person. That’s one of the reasons why last week I extended the state of emergency," Reeves said during a briefing Thursday. "If they want to do social distancing and rearrange class sizes, they can. If they need to utilize masks, they can. I want every school open every day this year, and I am willing to give local governments every tool they need to do it. We simply cannot accept surrender when educating our kids."
Public HealthPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Did You Know Gov. John Bel Edwards And The Louisiana Dept. Of Health Issued New Statewide Mask Guidelines?

Okay so, just in case y'all didn't know July 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued updated mask guidance. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise statewide. So much so, Louisiana has been labeled as a “state of concern.” The state is seeing rapid growth in COVID cases and not enough in vaccinations and it's because of this that Gov. Edwards and LDH had issued updated mask guidance for the fourth time since the pandemic.
Educationdeltadailynews.com

Gov Reeves Addresses COVID Surge And Mandates

As Mississippi continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Thursday to address the state’s response. Gov. Reeves said he would not issue a statewide mask mandate or a mask mandate for schools. “I do not give...

Comments / 2

Community Policy