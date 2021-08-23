2021 UMass position group preview - Wide Receivers

HELENA — All of Carroll’s pass-catchers are back for another season, are healthy and are looking to haul in a bunch of passes this fall. “Through the spring, we played with a lot of young guys,” Carroll offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Alex Pfannenstiel said. “It was a lot of first experiences at that position. We had a few injuries and graduations going into the spring and it’s been nice to see these guys come out here and become veterans. They know how to practice now, they’ve got a deeper knowledge of the scheme and how to attack a defense.”