Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Barnes and Noble Press Review (2021 Guide) – from The Book Designer…

By Chris The Story Reading Ape
thestoryreadingapeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnes and Noble Press, formerly known as Nook Press, is an independent publishing platform with one of the most prestigious names in book retail behind it. But does Barnes and Noble Press have anything to offer beyond its brand name?. What’s available at Barnes and Noble Press to tempt authors...

thestoryreadingapeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know#Everything You Need#Brand Name#Noble Press Review#Nook Press#B N Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Book Review

Read this as soon as possible before summer is over! Your senses will be awakened and on the lookout. Your memory will be triggered and firing. All the beloved rituals of the season are brought forth to be remembered and relived and relished. Start writing your summer wish list. Comments...
Books & Literaturehorrornews.net

Book Review: Under Worlds, After Lives | Author Dan Fields

A collection of ten short stories containing the dark, sinister, eerie, and macabre, from Do Not Resuscitate to Old Man Winter and everything and anything imaginable in between. I’ll be the first to go on record that I wasn’t entirely sure what to make of Under Worlds, After Lives at...
Books & Literaturefinewoodworking.com

Book review: The Guide to Woodworking with Kids

Woodworker and teacher Doug Stowe brings 40 years of experience and thought to his wonderful The Guide to Woodworking with Kids, a book for those who recognize that young brains learn best through hands-on activities. Valuable to both experienced and prospective instructors, Stowe’s book provides the foundation on which to build a whole program or a single project. It includes basic knowledge about hands-on instruction, as well as valuable teaching methods, effective project types, and critical tools. Built on historical examples, personal experience, and contemporary pedagogy, the book revolves around tools: workbenches, planes, toolboxes, and, maybe surprisingly, knives. At a basic level, tools teach safety and trust. At a higher level, correct tool use enhances the growth of children’s brains. Stowe hasn’t written a step-by-step recipe book. He’s provided examples and expects the instructor will pick what works for them to create a lesson plan. He also expects that the object of the instructor’s craft will become the student, not the project.
Books & Literaturennbw.com

File this under an unconventional business read (Biz & Books review)

The book: “The Filing Cabinet: A Vertical History of Information”. The details: c. 2021, University of Minnesota Press $27.95, 313 pages. You need it.... now. Actually, the document you’re looking for was needed yesterday. You had it then, it was here five minutes ago, and it’s gone now — probably buried beneath 50 other pieces of paper you’ll also need soon and won’t be able to find.
Books & Literatureajournalofmusicalthings.com

The first review for my children’s book, The Science of Song, is in!

Come September 7, the children’s book on music and technology I co-authored will be in stores. The first review is in, too. Kirkus–a very important review site–can be very snarky with their opinions. However…. How and Why We Make Music. Author: Alan Cross. Author: Emme Cross. Author: Nicole Mortillaro. Illustrator:...
Books & Literaturethestoryreadingapeblog.com

3 Tips for a Great Cover Reveal – by Greer Macallister…

We wouldn’t need the saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover” if people weren’t always doing exactly that. The cover of your book is important! It makes a huge difference to how the book is perceived at every stage of the process, regardless of how your book is published or distributed. And making the most of the cover reveal is something any writer can do.
Beauty & Fashionarchitecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic English Castle Where One Design Legend Has Kept His Considerable Treasures

The prolific English designer Jasper Conran OBE, son of Sir Terence Conran and his first wife, author Shirley Conran, has created menswear and womenswear collections, as well as costumes for operas, ballets, and theater productions. Fashion chops aside, he’s most associated with the design universe, thanks to his Designers Guild fabrics and wallpapers, bone china collections for Wedgwood, and illustrious family history.
MuseumsWashingtonian.com

Smithsonian Acquires a Historic Collection Featuring Early Black Photographers

In 1975, 19th-century photography historian and collector Larry J. West bought his first daguerreotype—an image depicting an African American man in a tuxedo. After more than 45 years of building his collection of early American photography, West has found a new home for his rare pieces. The Smithsonian American Art...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
Books & LiteratureNature.com

Book Review: Lessons Learned From the Wayward Brain

When someone close to you develops signs of mental illness, you spring into detective mode. You ask questions, but the answers seem vague and incomplete. You scour your memory for any years-old signs, any warnings that might have seemed innocuous in the moment but raise red flags in retrospect. You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy