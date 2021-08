Out here prospecting a spot at a lease I got in on and I was wondering how long you guys would consider moving to a new spot after not having anything come through?. The cameras been out for 11 days at spot that had some good hog sign. On the first night some doe showed up and a little buck. They came and went for about 5 days. Then one boar showed up for a night. Since then the last 4 days have been pretty uneventful even after putting out some sour corn 4-ish days ago. Just coons/possums/birds. I'm just wondering if you guys have periods of time where nothing shows up or if this is bad sign? Just a beginner here and this is just a question I had. Thank you to anyone who can help.