South Dakota Little League World Series game postponed to Monday at 2 p.m. due to weather

Aberdeen News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain and thunderstorms delayed the Little League World Series, postponing South Dakota's second game originally scheduled for Sunday to Monday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. CT. A lightning delay started at 11:40 a.m. CT, stopping the Hawaii-Nebraska game at the top of the sixth inning. South Dakota's game against Oregon was set to start at 1 p.m. CT after the conclusion of the Hawaii-Nebraska game.

