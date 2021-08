The Nelly Korda era is only just beginning.The No. 1 player in the world arrives at Inverness Club with her American teammates this week intent on capping off a storybook year that featured her first major championship and Olympic gold.“With sports, it’s so different because you’re constantly looking ahead,” the 23-year-old Korda said. “It never really gets to kind of sink in. I think I’ll look back at the season after the season is done, but right now there’s still a lot of big events coming up. When I do look back, it’s just crazy.”Entering the Women’s PGA Championship in...