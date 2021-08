Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh criticized the NFL’s testing policies for vaccinated players. He called for daily testing after he was a breakthrough COVID-19 case. “Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non-vaccinated players,” Pugh wrote Thursday. “I was vaccinated and still got COVID. As of now vaccinated players test every 14 days. That’s not enough! Who knows how long I walked around the building with it or whoever I got it from! Fix this ASAP.”