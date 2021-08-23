Las Vegas: The Heart of the Nation’s Music Industry
Electric Daisy Carnival, also known as EDC, is an electronic dance music festival held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada. The festival originated in Los Angeles, California, but is now thought of as one of the world's biggest and most important underground festivals. In recent years it has moved to Las Vegas, with the name "EDC Las Vegas". The festival features an eclectic blend of popular dance music, electronic rock music and hip-hop/boutique music.
