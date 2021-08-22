Marcell Farkas • Director of Szeurum

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHungary born director Marcell Farkas had an initial interest in learning animation, but soon developed his style into all forms of filmmaking and was accepted to the University of Theatre and Film Arts in Budapest in 2019. Now his film school effort Szeurum will be wending its way to European...

Moviescineuropa.org

Francesco Montagner • Director of Brotherhood

[ + ] , Italian director Francesco Montagner, who is based in the Czech Republic, presented at the Cineasti del Presente at the Locarno Film Festival a very intimate documentary about three brothers living in rural Bosnia. We talked to the director about his relationship with the protagonists and how he developed the concept of the film.
Moviescineuropa.org

Kateřina Hroníková • Director of Rheum

Kateřina Hroníková, who studies at the Department of Documentary Film of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, has said that her work “…reflects on the themes of loneliness, emptiness, and social exclusion.”. This is certainly true of her fiction short Rheum, which screens as part of EFP’s Future Frames...
Moviescineuropa.org

Grzegorz Jaroszuk • Director of Dear Ones

Presented in the East of the West strand of this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (20-28 August), Dear Ones. is an absurdist, outlandish dramedy revolving around a young man called Piotr, his sister Marta and his father searching for their mother who has gone missing without a word. The members of this estranged family embark on a long quest, and they will meet many bizarre characters along the way. We seized the opportunity to chat with Dear Ones’ writer-director, Grzegorz Jaroszuk, to talk through the making of his new feature.
Moviescineuropa.org

Glen Bay Grant • Director of True Mirror

Glen Bay Grant studied at the Super16 independent film school in his native Denmark, and already has a number of shorts and documentaries under his belt, as well as having helmed episodes of several series from Danish national broadcaster DR. His latest short True Mirror, which will have its world...
MoviesFilm Threat

Juju Stories

LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL 2021 REVIEW! Juju Stories takes an anthological approach to its storytelling, introducing three short films that focus on hocus pocus. The “juju” of the title refers to the purportedly magical customs or traditions in Nigerian folklore. The segments are written and directed by a trio of filmmakers, who are all part of a cinematic collective known as Surreal 16.
Moviescineuropa.org

Jerry Hoffmann • Director of I AM

German-born actor Jerry Hoffmann has appeared in a number of high-profile productions including Burhan Qurbani‘s Shahada. , which premiered at Karlovy Vary in 2015, and will soon be seen in the upcoming Neflix Series A Submarine Story. Whilst appearing in front of the camera, Hoffmann has also been cultivating a career behind the scenes. As a Fulbright he attended the Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles before moving to Hamburg to finish his MFA in Directing at the Hamburg Media School.
Moviescineuropa.org

Hyun Lories • Director of Versailles

While employed as a social worker in Brussels, Hyun Lories graduated from the Royal Institute for Theatre, Cinema and Sound in Belgium. After making his 2016 short film Behind the Walls (2016), he returned in 2020 with Versailles, which premiered at the International Film Festival Gent and has already received a number of domestic plaudits. Now the film will be part of European Film Promotion’s Future Frames during the 55th edition of Karlovy Vary.
Moviescineuropa.org

The CNC grants an advance on receipts to Revoir Paris by Alice Winocour

Six projects have been selected during the third 2021 session of the CNC’s second advance on receipts committee. Stealing focus among them is Revoir Paris, which will be Alice Winocour’s 4th feature film after Augustine. [. +. ]. (Critics’ Week 2012), Maryland. [. +. ]. (also unveiled in Cannes, within...
MoviesIGN

The Cast and Director on the Legacy of Candyman

Director Nia DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo reflect on how their 2021 version of Candyman upholds and expands the meaning and legacy of the horror franchise. This interview was conducted by IGN writer Siddhant Adlakha. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. Candyman opens only in theaters on August 27.
Moviescineuropa.org

Mirrors in the Dark

There are many ways to save a dying relationship. In Hollywood movies, it's usually an external act or event that pushes the protagonists back together unwittingly or unknowingly. But such easy solutions that absolve the protagonists of self-reflection and hard choices is not the way of European cinema. For his debut film, Mirrors in the Dark.
CelebritiesReporter

Sharon Stone 'threatened' with no work after vaccine pledge

Sharon Stone claims she is being "threatened" with no work after requesting everyone who works on a set with her is vaccinated against COVID-19. The 'Basic Instinct' star would like to see everyone who works with her vaccinated against the virus, as she prepares to head to Atlanta to film a new television series soon.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lily Cole comes out as queer

Lily Cole has come out as queer. The 33-year-old model – who has five-year-old daughter Wylde with her entrepreneur husband Kwame Ferreira – spoke out about her sexuality in her new book ‘Who Cares Wins: How to Protect the Planet You Love’. Lily wrote: “Just as we do not choose...
TV & VideosPopculture

Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Kurt Russell Classic Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Kurt Russell‘s screen debut, when he played an uncredited role as Kevin in an episode of Dennis the Menace, and then followed it up with three outings in The Dick Powell Show. The fact that he’s still a world-renowned actor today is a testament to his enduring longevity and legacy boasting a string of smash hits, cult favorites and classics dating back decades.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.

