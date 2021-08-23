NFL preseason Week 2 betting recap: A good week for underdogs, and more low-scoring games
Fifteen of the 16 games for NFL preseason Week 2 are in the books, with only the Monday night affair between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints still to come. From a betting perspective, there was more of the same — 10 of the 15 games went under the total, making under bets a robust 23-8-1 so far this preseason. That's despite lots of totals in the mid-30s, far lower than a typical regular season game.www.nola.com
Comments / 0