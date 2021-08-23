Cancel
Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Sunday's race at Michigan

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway didn't have the lead for very many laps. But Ryan Blaney did have it after Lap 200, the final lap of the FireKeepers Casino 400. Blaney led the final eight circuits after getting out front on a restart, the only laps he led all day. He won a drag race to the checkered flag with some nifty blocking of second-place driver William Byron.

