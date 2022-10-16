Mac Mini 2022 — everything we know so far

It's been two years since the last Mac mini was released. Now that the Mac Studio is here, Apple needs to give its entry-level desktop a shot in the arm. However, it's unclear whether or not we'll see a new Mac mini in 2022 given how the year is almost over.

A new Mac mini could build upon the rather excellent current Mac mini , with its Apple M1 chip , by upgrading to the new Apple M2 chip . But a new design is also on the cards to refresh the look of the compact computer. It's also possible for the Mac Mini to pack the rumored M2 pro chip .

Nevertheless, read on for what we know so far about the long-rumored Mac mini 2022.

Rumors pointed toward a new Mac mini making its debut in 2022. While we wondered if the Mac mini could be revealed at the Apple Peek Performance event in March, that turned out not to be the case — although we did get the Mac Studio as a consolation prize. Apple didn't mention the Mac Mini during WWDC 2022 either.

Now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that the Mac mini 2022 could arrive in November with a M2 chip, along with a new version of the Apple TV streaming box and new Macbook Pros. He also mentions that the new iPad Pro 2022 will launch 'in a matter of days' in a press release.

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has gone against the grain and predicted that the new upgraded Mac mini won't actually arrive until 2023 .

And yet, some others still think Apple's going to bring out a new Mac mini before the end of October 2022. We've not got long left before November though, so Apple will need to get a move on if this is its plan.

Mac Mini 2022 price speculation

With no new Mac mini in 2021, any price speculation seems a little silly, but the Mac mini 2022 is a real possibility, especially with new processors announced, with new capabilities. Based on Apple's Mac mini price strategy to date, we can make a pretty educated guess about what the next iteration of its tiniest desktop will cost.

The original Mac mini was launched in 2005 with an introductory price of $499, but the latest Mac mini, the 2020 model with the M1 chip, cost $699 at launch. However, that's recently been cut down to $649, suggesting Apple may be trying to move stock ahead of a new product launch.

The entry-level M1 Mac Mini is now just $649 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Since we presume any Mac mini will be an incremental upgrade over the current version with beefier internals and a revamped design, we have good reason to believe it will be sold for the same starting price as its predecessor: $699. Pushing the price of the entry-level model up past $700 seems like a big risk for Apple, though we'll have to wait and see what the Mac Mini 2022 offers in terms of features before we can rule out a price hike.

For the small contingent of media creators that love the Mac mini design over the MacBook Pro laptop or Mac Pro desktop, the compact Mac mini could be offered with these more powerful configurations for significantly more.

Mac Mini 2022 potential design and specs

Speaking of internals, rumors suggest that the diminutive computer will sport either an M2 chip or an M2 Pro chip. The latter is still very much a rumor, but considering how the Mac Mini doesn't have to conform to the same power restrictions as a laptop like the MacBook Air 2022 , it's reasonable to assume it could pack a more powerful (and power-demanding) chip.

This is corroborated by another rumor that claims Apple will abandon the M1 Pro and M1 Max versions of the Mac mini since the Mac Studio now exists. Instead, we will see the refreshed mini arrive with the M2 and M2 Pro chips. So we should still get a choice of chips.

As with last year’s equivalent M1 silicon, M2 chips appear destined for 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro (J414 and J416 respectively), but there’s also an M2 Pro-powered Mac mini (J474) being put through its paces.

Previously, Bloomberg mentioned that Apple was testing yet another Mac mini with the current-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. We’ve heard similar before , but it was widely assumed that the Mac Studio might have made such models redundant — although the firmware of the Studio Display seems to reference new models , so perhaps not.

Artist Ian Zelbo's render mock-up of what the next Mac mini might look like, based on leaks by Jon Prosser (Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

As far as what it might look like, the most reliable rumors come from established leaker Jon Prosser, who claimed back in May that the next Mac mini might be smaller and would sport more ports. Specifically, he claimed it will feature the same magnetic charging connector that is included with the new 24-inch iMac 2021, as well as four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, plus Ethernet and HDMI ports.

All of that sounds great, but the changes are far from guaranteed. In fact, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now predicts that the new Mac mini won't get a design refresh when it eventually arrives.

Mac Mini 2022 outlook

All signs point to the launch of a new Mac mini in 2022 — right now our only questions are when, what will be waiting for us inside, and what it'll actually look like. So a good few major queries.

Nevertheless, we're eager to see what Apple does with the next big release of its smallest computer.