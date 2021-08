The undersigned parties write this statement in protest of the current mask mandate because we believe that individuals can make responsible decisions through consent, not coercion. We are not anti-mask, rather, we oppose mask mandates. If an individual believes that mask-wearing is a necessary action to undertake, then that individual has every right to do so. However, one individual has no right to compel others to do so. This is because we believe that individuals can and should make responsible decisions through consent, not coercion.