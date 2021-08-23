Cancel
Offense comes out firing in Fort Lauderale

By Staff Reports
fctucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the discussion around FC Tucson heading into Sunday's match in South Florida was its scoring drought, which had stretched the previous three games. Gio Calixtro & Co. rendered that talking point moot, and then some. The 21-year-old from Cornelius, Oregon, bagged his first career USL League One hat...

State
Oregon State
Person
Charlie Dennis
Wallis Lapsley
#Fc Tucson#Miami Fc#Football#Inter Miami Cf#Fc Tucson#Gio Calixtro Co#Fort Lauderdale Cf#Major League Soccer#Inter Miami Cf#Nft Calixtrogio91#Greenville Triumph Sc#Espn
