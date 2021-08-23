Offense comes out firing in Fort Lauderale

The Hampton Roads area doesn’t have a big league team. There are three proposals to redevelop Norfolk, Virginia’s Military Circle Mall property and two of the plans feature a 15,000-seat arena that could house a professional sports team. There is no indication from the National Basketball Association or the National Hockey League that they would be interested in placing a team in the Hampton Roads area which is the largest United States market without a Major League Baseball, a National Football League, a National Basketball Association, a National Hockey League or a Major League Soccer team. In 2013, the then owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, the Maloof brothers, visited the market and made some announcement that they were interested in moving to Virginia. Nothing ever materialized. In 1997, the then NBA Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn applied for a National Hockey League expansion franchise somewhere in the Hampton Roads market but the NHL was not interested. The market is too small with little corporate cash.