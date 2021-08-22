Cancel
Bournemouth beach bans deckchairs in case people use them as weapons

By Sharron Livingston
thetravelmagazine.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember those colourful yellow and blue deck chairs that have traditionally dotted the wide-brimmed soft sand Bournemouth beach every summer for the last hundred years?. There are around 3,500 of these famous council-owned wooden deck chairs but this summer they are nowhere to be seen. The reason given by the...

www.thetravelmagazine.net

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
Woman who saved drowning boy in Bournemouth 'expected the worst'

A mum who saved a young boy from drowning on a Dorset beach has said "it almost felt like time stood still". Nicola Dorrington was on a family trip to Alum Chine beach in Bournemouth earlier this month when she spotted the boy lying in the shallows, unnoticed by the beachgoers around him.
Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
Tourists Stuck in Hellish Quarantine Hotel in Majorca ‘Begged for Water’

A British student nurse who went to the holiday island of Majorca to get over the loss of her partner found herself in a living hell after she tested positive for COVID-19 before her flight back, according to her interview with the BBC. Sophie Burdge, 22, was confined to the Hotel Palma Bellver after testing positive for the coronavirus prior to her flight back to England. She says hotel staff not only failed to check on her condition despite her negative test, but neglected to even give her water or allow the food she ordered to be delivered to her room. “I was crying my eyes out because I was so hungry, I was starving,” she told the BBC. She said another quarantining guest who did have water cut up a bed sheet and tied it to a bottle of water before lowering it down to her. Eventually other guests used the same system to get food delivered up to their rooms. “People are ordering food and putting the rope down and the delivery guy will just tie it on,” she told BBC.
Covid: Cornwall tourists urged to 'stay away' as cases rise

Tourists have been urged to stay away from Cornwall unless they have pre-booked a trip because of a huge spike in Covid cases. The latest figures show Cornwall has 770 cases per 100,000 people, double the previous week's figure. The UK also recorded 174 new Covid-related deaths on Tuesday -...
'I finally feel at home working as a surgeon in Scotland'

For Dr Maya Shahsavari, the last year working on the NHS frontline during the Covid pandemic has been tough. The 37-year-old, who sought asylum in the UK from Iran when she was 13, works in Scotland as an ear, nose and throat surgical registrar. Based at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee,...
Australia bans people from removing masks while drinking alcohol outdoors

Australians in the state of Victoria will be banned from removing their masks to drink alcohol outside as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Premier Daniel Andrews announced Monday. “There will be no removal of masks to consume alcohol outdoors, you will no longer be able to remove your mask to drink a cocktail at a pop-up beer garden on a footpath as part of a pub crawl,” Andrews said in a press conference.
Anti-Lockdown Protesters Tried to Capture a Scottish Castle. They Failed.

Around 20 protesters have attempted to “seize” Edinburgh Castle “under common law,” in the latest sign of radical “sovereign citizen” ideology taking root in the anti-lockdown movement. The group entered the historic castle, one of Scotland’s most famous symbols, without tickets on Tuesday evening, claiming they were “taking back” the...
Wolverhampton dog attack: Boy, four, treated in hospital

A four-year-old boy is receiving hospital treatment after he was bitten by a dog, police said. The child was attacked shortly before midday on Kenmare Way in Wolverhampton. Sgt Robert Pritchard, from West Midlands Police, said the boy's injuries are not thought to be life-changing, however "he must have been very frightened".
Kitten found on CrossCountry train in Birmingham

A kitten avoided cat-astrophe after being found on a long distance train. Staff discovered the feline on a CrossCountry service at Birmingham New Street station on Tuesday night. Station staff cared for him through the night, Network Rail said, before taking him to St George's Veterinary Clinic in Wolverhampton. Jess...
Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.

