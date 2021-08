Tales of Arise is only a month away, but what if you just can’t wait to check out the next installment in Bandai Namco’s fan-favorite RPG series? Well, you’ll get a chance to try the game early as Bandai Namco has announced a free demo coming to all consoles next week. Unfortunately, it seems that PC gamers are being excluded, probably because Bandai Namco doesn’t want smart data miners digging up all the secrets of the game.