Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, August 20. George Kittle, Derwin James Highlight Joint Practice; Rookie INT Ends Session. Thursday kicked off the first of two joint practices between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif., and Kyle Shanahan was "happy overall" with the performance of his squad. The 49ers have been going head-to-head with members of their own team for the past two weeks, with the change up adding a "refreshing" feel to the final week of San Francisco's training camp.