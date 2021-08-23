Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles To Get New Characters in a Post-Launch Update
Demon Slayer fans must have already realized that no demon was revealed as a playable character in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles until the moment, but that will change since, according to the game’s developer CyberConnect2 and publisher Aniplex, in an official post on the game’s official Twitter profile, some of the series’ antagonists will be added to the game’s roster as part of a free post-launch update.attackofthefanboy.com
