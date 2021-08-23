Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles To Get New Characters in a Post-Launch Update

One of the biggest parts of the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer has been the soundtrack, with the songs by artist LiSA managing to find a place within the anime community, and with the singer/songwriter announcing earlier this month that she would be going on hiatus, it seems that the anime contributor will be returning to work. Originally taking time off due to "mental and physical fatigue," the singer has announced that she will be returning to her originally planned tour in "LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" which was scheduled for this month and beyond.