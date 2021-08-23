Cancel
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles To Get New Characters in a Post-Launch Update

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer fans must have already realized that no demon was revealed as a playable character in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles until the moment, but that will change since, according to the game’s developer CyberConnect2 and publisher Aniplex, in an official post on the game’s official Twitter profile, some of the series’ antagonists will be added to the game’s roster as part of a free post-launch update.

