Saquon Barkley could be nearing key milestone in injury recovery

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has not been ruled out for Week 1, and he may be taking a significant step toward playing during joint practice this week. Giants coach Joe Judge said Barkley could be in line for 7-on-7 work during joint practices with the New England Patriots. Judge said it partly depended on whether the Patriots use veterans like Dont’a Hightower, as Judge believes that sort of player will be less eager to prove a point by going all-out to hit Barkley.