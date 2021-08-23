Cancel
Saquon Barkley could be nearing key milestone in injury recovery

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has not been ruled out for Week 1, and he may be taking a significant step toward playing during joint practice this week. Giants coach Joe Judge said Barkley could be in line for 7-on-7 work during joint practices with the New England Patriots. Judge said it partly depended on whether the Patriots use veterans like Dont’a Hightower, as Judge believes that sort of player will be less eager to prove a point by going all-out to hit Barkley.

USA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

New York Giants release former Alabama LB

Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLchatsports.com

Sterling Shepard, Browns cornerback throw punches at end of Giants-Browns joint practice

BEREA, Ohio — Technically, the Giants and Browns made it through two full practices without a fight. Technically. After the final whistles of the second joint workout on Friday, however, as the players were exchanging pleasantries, two of them apparently exchanged something else. Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants receiver Sterling Shepard were seen throwing punches at each other. While none seemed to land, the skirmish was certainly the most violent interaction between the two teams.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Predictions 2021: Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is an important one for a few quarterbacks this season. Younger players at the position are looking to cement themselves among the elite in the NFL, while some are trying to prove that they should be the team’s franchise signal-caller. Among the most intriguing names this season to watch will be Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Baker Mayfield.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have some new faces on the team as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. But one player who is set to make a huge return is running back Saquon Barkley, who played in just two games last season. Well, there could be...
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: May practice against Pats

Barkley (knee) may get some reps during joint practices with the Patriots this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports via Bob Papa of the Giants' broadcast of Sunday's preseason game at Cleveland. The Giants held a pair of joint sessions with the Browns in advance of Sunday, but Barkley has...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys aren’t worried about OL La’El Collins‘ minor arm/neck injury. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is excited to play on opening night against the defending champion Buccaneers: “If you want to beat the best we’ve got to start with the guys that won it last year.” (SiriusXM NFL)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Baker Mayfield jokes that he and Saquon Barkley are going to fight

Baker Mayfield won’t be playing in the preseason for the Cleveland Browns. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told him there was one way to change that – Mayfield getting into a fight. So, Mayfield is choosing Saquon Barkley as the man to pick one with. “Coach said if I...

