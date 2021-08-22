Watch highlights from Chargers' preseason loss to 49ers

After defeating the Rams in the preseason opener, the Chargers were looking to build off of that in Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers.

While Los Angeles held their own on the defensive side of the ball for the majority of the game, the offense was unable to capitalize off of three turnovers to outweigh rookie quarterback Trey Lance’s two touchdowns.

The Bolts dropped the contest by the score of 15-10.

If you missed the game, catch up with the condensed version below.