Red Bull couldn’t ‘give up’ on 2021 development

Sergio Perez has signed a contract extension to remain with Red Bull next season.Mexican driver Perez, who joined Red Bull this year after replacing the London-born Alex Albon won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June and is fifth in the championship, with 83 fewer points than team-mate Max Verstappen.“I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula One and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Perez, 31.“Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the...
