Red Bull couldn’t ‘give up’ on 2021 development

Formula One's newest race winner reflects on the pressure he has shouldered and the gratitude he has for his family's support Formula One's newest race winner is surely one of the sport's most deserving success stories. Esteban Ocon's victory at the last round in Hungary was one to savour because this young man really has made it the hard way. Going into this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix the Frenchman is focused firmly on the future, so much so that this may be the last time he speaks about the experiences that forged his formidable character.