The Tennessee Titans went to the waiver wire in an attempt to top off their roster. Tennessee claimed guard Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Gray, a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019, was released Tuesday when the NFL roster limit dropped from 85 to 80. His addition would have given Tennessee 80 players on the active roster, but also on Wednesday outside linebacker Harold Landry was removed and placed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, which made him the fourth player in three days to end up there.