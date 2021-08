Though no official word from Disney or Marvel Studios has been announced about any changes to their release strategy, CEO Bob Chapek caused a bit of confusion online during the company's quarterly earnings call today. Touting their upcoming slate of films, Chapek noted that "Our Marvel slate includes feature films in fiscal 2022," highlighting new movies Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The word "fiscal" seemingly got lost in the shuffle though with many fans taking to social media to ponder if the upcoming movie from Oscar winner Chloé Zhao had just been delayed. For the record, it hasn't.