Stimulus — spent right —will promote opportunity

(CBS Philadelphia) — Stimulus checks have helped Americans get by during COVID. Almost a year and a half after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic continues, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery. Unemployment continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help in 2021?