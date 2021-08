Growing up as one of the youngest of 29 first cousins and a sister, Diana Witt was constantly running around at the heels of bigger kids. “I have always been small for my age, and my cousins played rougher than I did, spoke louder than me, and certainly held much more authority,” she says. “To have my voice heard, I had to speak twice as loud. To keep up, I had to run twice as fast. To maintain my resilience, I had to develop a skin twice as thick.” Diana learned to charm her cousins, winning their tender care and fierce protection. Several facets of her personality flourished because of her role in the family. She became charismatic and full of grit.