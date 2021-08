Akheem Mesidor is now the man in the middle. Darel Middleton is the new man on campus ... as well as a big man on campus. Jordan Jefferson, you may or may not remember, started a game at nose guard as a true freshman in 2019 and was neither injured nor in trouble last season, when he played in five of West Virginia's 10 games and for a total of 33 snaps. He played 35 snaps alone in one game in 2019 on the way to 185 snaps in 11 games.