2021 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned the big win with a victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. Sigg was the beneficiary of a brutal final hole for Aaron Rai. The Englishman led by one heading into the final hole, but he missed the green from the fairway and ultimately made double-bogey 6 to hand the tournament to Sigg, who had already earned PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season points list.

