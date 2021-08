(WAB NEWS) – The New York State Department of Health issued an order Monday requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, according to a statement issued by the governor’s office. outgoing, Andrew Cuomo. “Now we must act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” Cuomo said in the statement, noting that daily new cases have increased significantly in the last six weeks.