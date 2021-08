TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low 90s and each day we will continue to see some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Again, many locations will stay dry, while many others will see rain. It comes down to watching radar trends during the afternoon and evening hours. Also, as we see each day, any storm activity will pack a punch with lots of lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rainfall; isolated areas of wind damage and flash flooding are possible. Sunday, rain chances will be increasing as Ida approached the Gulf Coast.