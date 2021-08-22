Cleveland State Women's Soccer Earns First Victory of the Season on Sunday

The Robert Morris volleyball team is back and looking to make an impact this season in the Horizon League after a rough 4-12 record in their first year. The Colonials are bringing back some familiar names like Emma Granger, who will be back for her 5th year of play. She led the Colonials in service aces in the spring 2021 season with 186 and has compiled 1039 kills and 389 blocks with a .330 attack percentage. Granger will be a leader for what is a younger Colonial team this year, and coming off of an injury-riddled season, she will look to rebound.