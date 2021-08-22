Cleveland State Women's Soccer Earns First Victory of the Season on Sunday
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland State women's soccer program notched their first victory of the 2021 campaign on a hot and sunny afternoon in downtown Cleveland. The Green and White, who suffered a 2-0 loss against Kent State on Thursday night, bounced back in a big way scoring the game's first three goals. With the victory, Cleveland State now holds the edge in all-time meetings between the Vikes and Golden Griffins 7-6-0, including 5-2-0 at Krenzler Field.csuvikings.com
