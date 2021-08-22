Blur’s Debut Album ‘Leisure’ Turns 30 | Anniversary Retrospective
Happy 30th Anniversary to Blur’s debut album Leisure, originally released August 26, 1991. Blur, Oasis, Pulp and Suede. These are arguably the most successful bands to emerge from England’s Britpop movement of the early to mid 1990s. A subgenre of alternative/pop rock that placed heavy emphasis on infusing “Britishness” within the music, Britpop was born out of the ashes of the Manchester scene and represented the antithesis of the emerging American grunge scene that was slowly making its way into the UK.www.albumism.com
Comments / 0