Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blur’s Debut Album ‘Leisure’ Turns 30 | Anniversary Retrospective

By Terry Nelson
albumism.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy 30th Anniversary to Blur’s debut album Leisure, originally released August 26, 1991. Blur, Oasis, Pulp and Suede. These are arguably the most successful bands to emerge from England’s Britpop movement of the early to mid 1990s. A subgenre of alternative/pop rock that placed heavy emphasis on infusing “Britishness” within the music, Britpop was born out of the ashes of the Manchester scene and represented the antithesis of the emerging American grunge scene that was slowly making its way into the UK.

www.albumism.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Coxon
Person
Dave Rowntree
Person
Damon Albarn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blur#Oasis Pulp And Suede#Nme#The Uk Album Charts#British#Charlatans#American New Wave#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Protest Song, ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton has released a new song in which he continues to protest the continued British lockdown. Today (August 27, 2021), he released “This Has Gotta Stop,” that includes such lyrics as “Enough is enough, I can’t take this BS any longer.”. “I’ve been around a long, long time,” he...
Musicstereoboard.com

Sea Girls Announce Second Album 'Homesick' With New Single Sick

Sea Girls have unveiled details of their second studio album. The follow-up to 2020's 'Open Up Your Head' is called 'Homesick' and will arrive on January 14 via Polydor Records. It was co-produced by the alt-rockers with long-time collaborator Larry Hibbitt and Grammy Award-winning producers Jacknife Lee, Jonny Coffer and Cass Lowe.
MusicNME

Gorillaz bring out The Cure’s Robert Smith for London show, debut three new songs

At their free show at London’s O2 Arena last night (August 10), Gorillaz debuted three new collaborative tracks and brought out a slew of guest artists. The show was a free event for NHS workers and their families by way of a thank you for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic, coming ahead of a sold-out performance that was announced last year.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Modern Woman Share New Single, ‘Juniper’ and Announce Debut EP

Modern Woman have today returned with their new single, Juniper, following on from the success of their debut release, Offerings. The release of Juniper works hand-in-hand with the announcement of the band’s first EP, Dogs Fighting In My Dream, which is set to be released on September 17th via End Of The Road Records – the EP is set to be the first release for the recently launched record label branch of the festival. Listen to Juniper below.
Musicstereoboard.com

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (Album Review)

On her second album Billie Eilish stays with the emo mumble-pop that made her a global star, while making something a little more sombre and, in certain ways, confident. The result is a record of great poise, intelligence and currency, but still lacking world-beating songs. That said, the record will...
MusicYour EDM

Noisia Announce Final Show Ever at Printworks London [DETAILS]

Noisia have announced their final show ever at Printworks London. After 20 years, the iconic drum & bass trio announced their imminent split in September 2019 and planned on a farewell tour for 2020, but that was all put on hold due to the pandemic. Noisia do have a number of dates on the books for 2021, with the Printworks show being the latest addition.
Musicofficialcharts.com

The Killers' biggest albums on the Official UK Chart

Since catapulting to global fame in 2003, The Killers have proven themselves the kings of indie-pop-rock, topping the Official UK Albums Chart with all six of their studio records. With their latest collection Pressure Machine out this week - their second in the space of one year - we count...
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

Sugarcult’s Debut Album, ‘Start Static’ Set For Twentieth Anniversary Reissue

In August 2001, SoCal rockers Sugarcult burst onto the scene with their anthemic debut album, Start Static. Combining high-energy punk riffs and irresistible power-pop melodies with a heavy dose of youthful angst, Start Static quickly earned the group a legion of fans, and spawned three hit singles, “Bouncing Off the Walls,” “Pretty Girl (The Way)” and “Stuck in America.” Now, two decades later, Craft Recordings commemorates this enduring favorite with a deluxe 20th-anniversary vinyl and digital reissue.
MusicNME

Palace announce UK and Ireland 2022 tour and share new single ‘Gravity’

Palace have announced a UK and Ireland tour set for 2022, and they’ve also shared a new single called ‘Gravity’ – listen to it below. The London-based band will hit the road next year, starting at SWG3 in Glasgow on February 3 and ending their UK and Ireland tour at O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 11; they will then head out to Europe for a run of dates.
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

Premiere: Jack Bratt returns with the mesmerising ‘London’

Brisbane’s own Jack Bratt has returned with his latest single, showcasing his inimitable skills on the mesmerising ‘London’. If there’s one thing that we’ve come to learn from Jack Bratt in the past few years, it’s that he more than knows his way around a song, often turning the most inconsequential-feeling themes or emotions into anthemic tracks that hit you right where they’re needed the most.
MusicantiMUSIC

Boston In The Studio For Debut Album Anniversary

The 45th anniversary of Boston's blockbuster self-titled debut album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It's the forty-fifth anniversary of Boston, yet only a year before releasing what...
MusicNME

Geese announce debut album ‘Projector’ and share new song ‘Low Era’

Geese have shared details of their debut album ‘Projector’ along with a new single and video, ‘Low Era’. The Brooklyn band comprising Cameron Winter (vocals, keyboard), Max Bassin (drums), Dominic DiGesu (bass), Gus Green (guitar) and Foster Hudson (guitar) will release their debut album on October 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.
MusicNME

DMA’s launch surprise EP with ‘We Are Midnight’ video: “It encapsulates everything we are”

DMA’s have shared the video for new singe ‘We Are Midnight’ from their surprise new EP. See it first on NME below along with our interview with guitarist Johnny Took. Last week saw the Aussie trio share surprise new EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ as an unexpected follow up to the band’s third album ‘The Glow’, which hit Number Four in the UK charts in 2020. Leading single ‘We Are Midnight’, as Took told us, is a “deeply innocent” track and one of the first love songs he’s written.
MusicNME

Gorillaz – ‘Meanwhile’ EP review: a joyous celebration of Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival is such a staple in British culture that many of us are experiencing withdrawals from COVID’s cancellation of the world’s second-largest carnival. Revellers from all over the world cram into the west London streets to catch a glimpse of the colourful outfits and the amazing synchronicity of everyone dancing. But with Notting Hill Carnival off the cards for the first time since its inception in 1966, the revolutionary cartoon band that is Gorillaz – who have recently celebrated 20 years of their self-titled debut album – pay tribute to its representation of Black British culture with their latest three-track EP, ‘Meanwhile’.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Gorillaz drops new, three-song EP, ‘Meanwhile’

Gorillaz has dropped a new EP called Meanwhile. The set includes three previously unreleased songs: “Meanwhile” featuring Jelani Blackman and Barrington Levy; “Jimmy Jimmy,” featuring AJ Tracey; and “Déjà Vu,” featuring Alicai Harley. You can download it now via digital outlets. Gorillaz previously premiered all three tracks during their concerts...
MusicNME

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add further shows to upcoming autumn tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added two further shows to their upcoming autumn tour. The pair recently announced details of a UK tour for later this year, marking the first time they’ve toured as a duo. They will be joined by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy