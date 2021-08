Madisonville North Hopkins didn’t find the endzone at all last week at Union County, but they’re hoping to hit paydirt in Princeton when they face Caldwell County tonight. “The biggest thing this week is that we cannot give the ball away,” North head coach Chris Price said. “We turned it over inside the 30 a few too many times at Union. Defensively, I think we’re tighter this week. They did well last week, but the offense made it hard on them. We’ve tightened it up on both sides of the ball.”