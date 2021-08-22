Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merced County, CA

One human case confirmed of West Nile Virus in Merced County

By The Merced County Times
mercedcountytimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerced County Department of Public Health officials notified Merced County Mosquito Abatement District (District) that a male in his 60s contracted West Nile Virus (WNV) fever in the City of Merced. This is the first human case of WNV in the County this year. In addition to the human case, the District has detected WNV in one (1) sentinel chicken, one (1) mosquito pooled sample, and one (1) dead bird to date in Merced County. As of Aug. 6, 2021, eight (8) human cases have been confirmed in California.

mercedcountytimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
Merced, CA
Government
Merced County, CA
Health
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Merced, CA
Health
Merced County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquito Control#Nile#Cdc#Wnv#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy