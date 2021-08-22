One human case confirmed of West Nile Virus in Merced County

Merced County Department of Public Health officials notified Merced County Mosquito Abatement District (District) that a male in his 60s contracted West Nile Virus (WNV) fever in the City of Merced. This is the first human case of WNV in the County this year. In addition to the human case, the District has detected WNV in one (1) sentinel chicken, one (1) mosquito pooled sample, and one (1) dead bird to date in Merced County. As of Aug. 6, 2021, eight (8) human cases have been confirmed in California.