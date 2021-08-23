Discover Pro Wrestling Brings Professional Wrestling Back to Northland With First-Ever Event

That the world of professional wrestling could be mined for rich television drama should come as no surprise. After all, it IS rich television drama. It's a soap opera that bleeds and sweats and risks injury. It deals in pathos, melodrama, comedy, and absurdity, and it does so while athletes perform acts of agility, strength, and choreography. A behind-the-scenes look makes all the sense in the world. Netflix's GLOW already did a pretty great job of showing a wrestling promotion through the lens of comedy and 1980s throwback. Heels, the new Starz show from creator Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty), tackles wrestling from a perspective that feels achingly, almost wistfully dramatic, with the kind of blue-collar-poetry patina that recalls Friday Night Lights and the workaday dramatics of a show like Nashville.
Comments / 0