The Quarterback Decision No Bull Review

A picture speaks a thousand words - how the Broncos QB journey has led them to this moment... and you may ask yourself, “How did we [I] get here?”. Sometimes when words fail to sway someone in a discussion, pictures succeed. NFL Nextgen stats has heat maps for QB play going back to 2016. This will be graphical review of the Denver Broncos wandering in the quarterback desert over the past five seasons. Some QBs who did not throw enough passes to qualify have been left off. This will focus on the QB or QBs who threw the most passes for the Broncos unless the other QB is still relevant to the 2021 Broncos.