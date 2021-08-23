The Quarterback Decision No Bull Review
We’ve got two preseason games and most of the Broncos 2021 training camp under our belts and still, there is nary a starting quarterback named for the Denver Broncos. I’ve shied away from speaking directly about the competition in my reviews trusting to the process of training camp and the preseason games to show me the reality of what direction the Broncos will go for their 2021 NFL season. But enough with giving the wily vet and the young buck time...a decision has to be made and here’s what it boils down to from this analyst’s point of view.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0