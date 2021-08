Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide (This is the newest map) NOTE: Maps represent approximate information. August 25, 2021 - To answer the question as to why the Tamarack Fire is still only 82% contained, we’d like to explain the difference between containment and confinement. Containment is wildfire a suppression action signifying that a control line has been completed around the fire, and any associated spot fires, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire's spread. Confinement is a strategy employed in appropriate management responses where a fire perimeter is managed by a combination of direct and indirect actions and use of natural topographic features, fuel, and weather factors.