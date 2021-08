BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s been three days since a Butler police officer was injured after being stabbed multiple times in a struggle with a man he shot and killed. On Thursday, Butler City Council approved full disability benefits for Police Officer Michael Sulerud. Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill did not talk about the altercation, but told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that Sulerud “handled himself perfectly that day.” (Photo provided by Butler City Police Department) WATCH: Lindsay Ward Reports “We are worried about Officer Sulerud, but we are thankful that he is doing better,” the chief told KDKA. Investigators say Sulerud was stabbed multiple times by a...